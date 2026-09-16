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Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: This is a sensible day for money related future investment planning

Capricorn Horoscope Today: The morning may bring calls from seniors, clients or family asking for updates, approval or practical help.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 04:10:16 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The day begins with the Moon in Libra in your tenth house, putting work, duties, visibility and decision-making right in front of you from the start. The morning may bring calls from seniors, clients or family asking for updates, approval or practical help. As the morning progresses, the Moon moves into Scorpio in your eleventh house, and the tone becomes more supportive, with gains, team effort, elder siblings and pending wishes coming into focus. This shift favours moving from pressure into payoff if you keep your momentum steady through the first half.

Respect or appreciation may come through useful feedback, a good introduction or the simple fact that others trust your judgement. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is an ongoing slow transit that rewards disciplined communication, consistent effort and careful follow-through, though it can make simple tasks feel heavier than they look. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, are ongoing slow transits that can create unpredictability in spending and sensitivity around shared resources, so keep family and financial discussions straightforward.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

There is a pleasant and grounded quality available in relationships today. The morning may be too busy for spontaneous romance, so warmth improves when you make time deliberately instead of assuming the other person will understand your schedule. Later, as the Moon enters your eleventh house, companionship becomes easier and lighter.

This is a strong day for performance and follow-up. The first half is useful for presentations, review meetings, reporting, applications and approaching authority figures with a prepared case. Your work may earn appreciation, not necessarily through dramatic praise, but through visible trust, responsibility or positive feedback. Later in the day, team cooperation improves and pending responses may begin to come in.

Students can use this pattern well by doing difficult subjects in the morning and collaborative work later. Group projects, seminar preparation or practical assignments may move smoothly if roles are clear. If you have been waiting for movement on a task, the day supports discussion, acknowledgement or useful instructions. Stay courteous with colleagues and do not dismiss small networking opportunities, because one helpful message may matter more than it first appears.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Money looks constructive, especially if you prefer stable methods over risky excitement. Earnings may feel steadier, and there can be relief around a pending payment, a planned purchase or a savings goal taking shape. This is a sensible day for fixed deposits, mutual funds or other conservative planning, provided you read the details and match them to your real timeline.

Support from an elder sibling, senior contact or trusted adviser may help you choose well. Be cautious with family spending that starts casually and grows quietly. Shared paperwork, taxes, insurance or account access should be handled carefully and without delay. Gains are more likely through discipline than impulse.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

The main challenge is overwork and mental load rather than low energy itself. You may keep going through the morning and only feel tired later, when the pressure drops. Take short pauses between tasks, loosen your shoulders and avoid carrying office tension into evening plans. Regular meals will help your patience. If you have been speaking a lot, slow down and drink enough water. Emotional steadiness improves when you finish one important task before jumping to the next. A calm conversation with someone supportive can lighten the day more effectively than extra screen time.

Tip for the Day:

Finish key duties early and welcome support later gracefully.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 16, 2026: This is a sensible day for money related future investment planning
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