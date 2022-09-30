Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 30, 2022: Your family needs your presence

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorn natives are likely to get the returns for the hard work done in the past. Perfection would be reflected in your aura at the work front and it is going to reward you with professional success. Spending some quiet time with family members is likely to rejuvenate and relax you. Make yourself available to your loved ones now as some of them may find themselves facing a crisis. Moreover, on the romantic front, if you want to feel valued then make sure you make your partner feel important as well. You may have to think of a practical approach to complete important work in time. Capricorn students may be able to get the study stream they desire in the institute of choice on the academic front. A pleasant time is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. You may get immensely benefited by engaging yourself in social work

Capricorn Finance Today

Financially, Capricorn natives need to plan for the future and make small investments in non-risky avenues to safeguard capital. You will need to realize the importance of someone who is adding to your business. Judicious spending will help you save much.

Capricorn Family Today

Circumstances may force some to live away from family, but you will manage to keep in touch easily. A family youngster may need your guidance regarding a new initiative, so remain available.

Capricorn Career Today

Keep up your morale on the work front. Some of you may have to travel related to work – this will be the best time to build connections and establish a strong business network too. Capricorn natives may be back on track and cover lost ground admirably.

Capricorn Health Today

Total fitness can be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts. Some of you need to remain alert against seasonal ailments on the health front. Slight indulgence or carelessness can undo all the good work of the past few days.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorn natives it's high time to understand the problems troubling their spouses. Work together as a team to sort out some pressing issues. A slight hesitation on the romantic front would make you miss a golden opportunity for a new romance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

