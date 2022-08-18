Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian actors who were born under Aquarius

Aquarians are born between January 20th to 18th February. All people with Aquarius as their sun sign are super talented and most of them are self-reliant.

Whenever you think of them, they are often those people who are very progressive in life both professionally and personally. They live a life filled with positive energies and often have a creative style of living their life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One can have trouble predicting their next move since they are really unpredictable, and love to get into different challenges in life. Sometimes Aquarians might come to be insensitive, it is due to their trait of not being really emotional but practical in life.

There are different personality traits in an Aquarius, let's see which all celebrities fall under the Aquarius sun sign :

Jackie Shroff

The legend has made some great films, that people remember till date and watch again and again. He has been in the industry for decades and still carries his aura wherever he goes. Jackie Shroff has won some of the most prestigious awards for his performances and some of his famous movies include Parinda, Gardish, Rangeela, and many more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan had entered the industry with great pressure to meet the benchmark his father had set. Even after getting trolled for his few movies, or even after some movies that did not do well at the box office, the actor has made a mark. He has shown practicality just like the personality trait of Aquarius and has done some really amazing projects.

Bobby Deol

His career in films has seen ups and downs, but his recent OTT series has done phenomenally well. Bobby Deol is very unpredictable with the kind of projects he is coming forward with. Nobody saw him coming in such negative roles in series like Aashram. This unpredictable nature is a very evident trait in his personality as he is an Aquarius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti Hassan

Aquarians are really progressive and Shruti Hassan has shown that one can work in different languages and still have a very successful career. She has done films in Telugu, Tamil as well as the Hindi language, and also has a wonderful voice and has sung in various languages.