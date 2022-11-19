End of Venus Combustion: Love in the air as wedding season set to commence

It is good news for those waiting to tie the knot as on November 20, 2022, Venus will finally be coming out of its combustion. Venus went into deep combustion on October 2 – a phenomenon known as Shukra Tara Asta in Vedic Astrology – and will now be coming out of it after a gap of 50 days. With this, the wedding season is set to commence as per the Hindu calendar. There is also something to look forward to for love birds who have been going through a lean patch over the last few months.

Combustion of a planet is very significant event as per Vedic astrology. Most auspicious ceremonies, especially marriage ceremonies are prohibited during the combustion of Venus. However, now that Venus will be out of combustion, this will usher in the wedding season in Hindu culture from November 24, 2022.

Let us look at the favourable dates or muhurata for initiating marriage rituals over the next few months:

NOVEMBER 2022 – 24, 25, 27, 28

DECEMBER 2022 – 2, 7, 8, 9

JANUARY 2023 – 15, 16, 18, 19, 25, 26, 27, 30, 31

FEBRUARY 2023 – 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 22, 23, 28

MARCH 2023 – 1, 5, 6, 9, 11, 13

APRIL 2023 – None

MAY 2023 – 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30

How your love life will be impacted

Now that Venus is coming to life, you'll give more thought to your romantic relationships, especially if you've already invested yourself deeply in one. Earlier, you may use to be content with a casual hook-up here and there, but now you're looking for something serious. You will treasure the feeling of security and safety that comes with a stable relationship. This doesn't imply you're naturally extroverted, though. People's activities might cause you to be quite sceptical of them at first. You will make sure that the person who tries to play with your feelings gets walloped if they persist in doing so.

Because of your keen intuition and analytical thinking, you will have the ability to see beyond people's masks and grasp who they truly are. If you're suspicious, you would want to investigate everything about that person before you even think about any possibility with them. This will help you to understand what drives them and provide the best possible care for them as a close friend or partner. Your demand for confidentiality can make you reluctant to divulge your own secrets, even if it drives you to investigate the whereabouts of everyone else's.

Scorpio's raw intensity and strength combined with Venus's amorous temperament will provide an air of mystery that is impossible to resist. If you're single and on the quest for love, you may attract the attention of several suitors. But you'll be picky about your partners and won't let anyone get near to you unless they prove themselves loyal and trustworthy first. You may come out as cold or uninterested at first, but be assured that your actions are motivated by a desire to safeguard a delicate situation. Trust that person and your shield will automatically drop.

Which zodiac sign will see positive vibes

Taurus: Your love and affection for one another will grow, and you could even get the chance to go on romantic dinner dates with your lover. This will be a wonderful opportunity to strengthen your relationship. It is time for you to take charge of your romantic life and get proactive. If you have already committed to your partner, you should be prepared to take your relationship to the next level.

Cancer: You will have an overwhelming sense of joy and contentment. Your love life will thrive, and you will find yourself experiencing deep feelings for your partner. You may even arrive at the realization that you want to be married. People who aren't attached to someone might yet hope to find their true love.

Scorpio: At this moment, issues pertaining to the matrimony will grow, and you and your partner will even have the opportunity to arrange some lavish trip. If you haven't tied the knot yet, you could just end up with the partner of your dreams. You may increase the number of possible suitors you have by working on improving your personality and style.

Capricorn: Your deepest, most hidden wishes are likely to be fulfilled. Your reputation will grow inside your social circle as well as in society as a whole. Your love connection will thrive, and your romantic partner will bring you happiness in return. Attending social events is a great way to increase your chances of meeting the person you have a crush on.

Pisces: The influence of fate would be seen in every aspect of existence. You will be able to communicate very effectively, and you will be able to convey to the person you care about what it is that you want quite clearly. It is the perfect opportunity to take your significant other on a trip and pop the question to them.

---------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779