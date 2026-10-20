Farmer's Almanac predicts the Thanksgiving forecast: Know what Western astrology brings for the people

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its Thanksgiving 2026 weather forecast, with rain possible in the Pacific Northwest, scattered snow showers across parts of the Midwest and colder conditions in the northern Plains and Rockies. The Southeast, meanwhile, could enjoy milder weather during the holiday week.

Farmer's Almanac predicts the Thanksgiving forecast: Know what Western astrology brings for you. (Pexels)

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Thanksgiving falls on November 26 this year, but another celestial event arrives just before the holiday. The Full Moon occurs on November 24, while the Sun enters Sagittarius season around November 22.

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What do these astrological events traditionally represent, and how can you connect them with the spirit of Thanksgiving? Here is what Western astrology says.

Also Read The Hunter’s Moon arrives before Halloween 2026. Why October’s full Moon has a mysterious name

What does the Full Moon mean in Western astrology?

According to Timeanddate, the Full Moon in the Thanksgiving week occurs on November 24. Western astrology associates this Full Moon with Gemini, an air sign traditionally linked to communication, curiosity and the exchange of ideas.

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{{^usCountry}} This symbolism offers an interesting connection with Thanksgiving, when many people gather to share meals, exchange stories and reconnect with loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This symbolism offers an interesting connection with Thanksgiving, when many people gather to share meals, exchange stories and reconnect with loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

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You can use this period as a reminder to listen carefully, ask thoughtful questions and make time for conversations that often get pushed aside during a busy year.

Also Read Western astrology says the last Mercury retrograde arrives this month. What should you know?

Sagittarius season 2026: How does it connect with Thanksgiving?

The Sun enters Sagittarius around November 22 in Western tropical astrology. Astrologers traditionally associate Sagittarius with exploration, learning, optimism and a desire to understand different perspectives.

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These themes fit naturally with the Thanksgiving travel season, when people cross cities and states to spend time with loved ones. You can also use Sagittarius season as an opportunity to explore a new tradition, learn about another culture or reflect on the experiences that have shaped your year.

Also Read: The Old Farmer’s Almanac says Scorpio season begins October 23. Here's what it brings for astrology followers

What do the Gemini Full Moon and Sagittarius season represent?

The Gemini Full Moon and Sagittarius season bring together two themes in Western astrology: communication and exploration.

Gemini symbolises curiosity and the exchange of ideas, while Sagittarius represents the search for knowledge and broader perspectives. Together, these astrological themes offer a symbolic way to think about family conversations, travel and the value of learning from others.

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Rather than treating these events as predictions, you can use them as prompts to reflect on your relationships and the experiences you want to carry into December.

How can you mark the Thanksgiving occasion?

You do not need to follow a particular astrological practice to make Thanksgiving meaningful. If you enjoy spiritual reflection, set aside a few minutes before dinner to write down three things you appreciate about the past year.

You could also share a favourite memory with family, reconnect with an old friend or take a quiet walk after your meal. The Full Moon and Sagittarius season can provide a seasonal theme for reflection, but the value of these activities comes from the time and attention you give them.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.