Final Mercury retrograde of 2023: Know what changes it will bring on your sun sign

Starting on December 13, Mercury begins moving backwards in Capricorn, an earth sign. This three-week phase gives everyone a chance to get clearer about their future plans. As Mercury starts its retrograde motion, each zodiac sign will be prompted to refocus on its goals and ambitions, especially as the new year approaches. If you've been struggling to stay disciplined to achieve the stability you want, this last Mercury retrograde of 2023 might provide some assistance.

Here's what each zodiac sign can expect during this retrograde period starting on December 13.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 20 - April 20):

Around December 13, Mercury begins a backward journey in your 10th house, which is about your career. This period gives you an opportunity to reevaluate your career plans and goals. You're someone who usually likes to make clear plans for your professional life. However, during this retrograde, you might feel more inclined to pause or reconsider any new business deals or projects you've been working on. Don't worry too much, though; this pause is temporary and might give you fresh insights into how you want to move forward in your career.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

When Mercury stations retrograde on December 13, it prompts you to take a deeper look at your beliefs and viewpoints. You're usually someone who sticks to their beliefs, but this is an opportunity to reconsider whether those beliefs still resonate with you. It's a time to explore new perspectives or areas of interest that intrigue you. If there's a subject you've been curious about or something you've wanted to study, now could be the right time to dive into it and broaden your understanding.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21):

Around December 13, Mercury, which is your ruling planet, goes retrograde in Capricorn, particularly influencing your financial sector and shared resources. This period encourages you to reevaluate how you're managing your money and investments. If you've been putting your time or resources into something that doesn't seem to be paying off, now is an opportune moment to reassess your efforts. This might also involve addressing any outstanding debts or financial responsibilities, allowing you to start the upcoming year on a more financially stable note

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

With Mercury going retrograde in your seventh house of relationships around December 13, you'll find yourself diving into some meaningful conversations about your connections with others. This period may prompt you to contemplate the future of your romantic relationship, leading to some insightful realizations about your bond. However, be cautious of potential misunderstandings during this time, as there might be a higher likelihood of people misinterpreting your words or intentions, creating slight communication hiccups.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 23):

During the Mercury retrograde in your sixth house, focused on productivity and routines, you'll be actively seeking more effective ways to manage your daily responsibilities. This transit might encourage you to experiment with new habits or perhaps explore a fresh wellness routine. While these changes might not fully integrate into your routine just yet, embracing these adjustments will provide you with a refreshing shift in your perspective on how you approach your day-to-day life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22):

Around December 13, with Mercury, your ruling planet, going retrograde, you'll be prompted to reevaluate your hobbies and creative pursuits. Perhaps you have artistic ideas brewing that aren't quite ready to be fully explored, or there might be a need for clearer communication in a romantic relationship. Regardless, this period encourages a more relaxed approach to life, even if the boundaries seem a bit blurred as you navigate through creative and emotional spheres.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21):

Throughout this Mercury retrograde phase, expect significant discussions with family members and housemates. This period encourages you to sort out domestic matters, aiming to bring more organization into your home life. If the thought of moving has crossed your mind, it's essential to address any pending responsibilities in your current home before considering a change.

Scorpio (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22):

During Mercury's retrograde, you'll find yourself reassessing your current beliefs, thoughts, and ideas. This phase urges you to seek mental stimulation by surrounding yourself with environments and conversations that challenge your usual way of thinking. While you won't necessarily leap far from your comfort zone, engaging in thought-provoking discussions will be more appealing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):

Around December 13, Mercury will go retrograde in your second house, directing your focus to your finances. Take this opportunity to closely examine your current spending habits and financial goals for the upcoming year. You might need to adopt a more conservative approach financially, aiming for stability as you tighten your spending habits to meet your aspirations.

Capricorn (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20):

With Mercury retrograde in your first house governing self-expression, you'll explore varied communication styles. Although you might not feel overly eager to share your thoughts publicly, this period grants clarity about your self-identity and ideas. While progress might not be immediate, this retrograde sets the stage for future developments.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20):

As Mercury stations retrograde in Capricorn, you'll undergo introspection. This phase encourages contemplation of your current mindset's constructiveness. Addressing negative self-talk is essential, as thoughts shape your reality. Embracing change now can lead to significant personal growth.

Pisces (Feb. 20 - March 20):

The December 13 Mercury retrograde prompts a reassessment of your friendships and social circles. You'll ponder the sustainability of these connections. The focus is on ensuring a reliable inner circle, bringing clarity on which connections are worth nurturing for the long haul.

