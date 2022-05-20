Find out your ideal romantic partner based on your zodiac sign

Aries: They have a strong sense of self-worth and a desire to be in charge. They need romantic partners who won't get in their way and who will encourage their external expression. With their adventurous and outgoing nature, Sagittarius can be an excellent companion. Gemini's intellectual and social prowess and Libra's ability to connect with others also work well when it comes to a relationship.

Taurus: Methodical but stubborn, they have a strong sense of self and what they want. They need a partner who understands and appreciates their pace and passion. In terms of attitude, Capricorn and Virgo have a lot in common: they both value stability, commitment, and rationality. Another viable option is cancer, which is characterised by a similar level of dedication to family and friends.

Gemini: They enjoy having a good time and are notoriously difficult to pin down. They'll go wherever the road takes them, and they require a mate who can keep up with them. Libra is an excellent match because they can see all sides of any situation. Libra recognises that there is more to them than meets the eye. Sagittarius and Aquarius also share their intellectual curiosity and exploration spree.

Cancer: They seek a partner who shares the same ideals as themselves. They are more than eager to be your shoulder to weep on, and they will feel secure in a relationship that offers them the same solace. Two highly intuitive and passionate signs, Scorpio and Pisces deeply value their love and devotion. Virgo enjoys nurturing and cherishing a dependable companion like Cancer.

Leo: They crave companionship as much as a relationship with a significant other. They require a partner who is both willing to play with them and is aware and appreciative of their unique talents. Sagittarius and Gemini share Leo’s goals and enthusiasm, which makes them a great match. Even Aquarians are a good match since they provide the kind of attention Leo’s seek without asking.

Virgo: It's important for them to find a partner who is a sturdy, caring, and an ethical person and respects their meticulous approach to life. They can be tough to understand and appease due to their high standards. When it comes to hard effort and goal setting, Capricorn resembles Virgo. Virgo's unique code of conduct is admired and respected by Taurus and Scorpio as well and both can be trusted allies.

Libra: Libras are known for their love of socialising and their ability to connect with others. They're seeking for a companion who can help them maintain a healthy work-life balance. Partnering with another Libra makes most sense because of their methodical nature. Aries or Aquarius also goes well since they provide Libra the physical and intellectual stimulation that keeps them going.

Scorpio: They have a depth of emotion that is beyond the comprehension of most people. Because of their tendency to be very secretive, they take time to open up. Their intensity can be matched by Pisces and Cancer, both of whom see the world through the lens of their emotions. Through their caring nature, even Virgos can demonstrate their long-term commitment to Scorpio.

Sagittarius: They learn about themselves via their own experiences that they are so eager to try new things and explore. They are looking for a companion for their next excursion. Both Sagittarius and Gemini can share your interest in a fast-paced, questioning existence. One of the more outgoing signs, Aries is also capable of providing a forceful, helping hand when necessary.

Capricorn: They savour the sense of accomplishment they feel, and they crave the attention others give them as well. They're looking for a partner who's prepared to stand by their side and see them for who they truly are. There's a mutual admiration between Capricorns and Virgos when it comes to their drive and their desire to be flawless. Scorpios are also well aware of the myriad facets that symbolise Capricorn.

Aquarius: They are free thinkers who are always looking to improve. In their quest for fresh solutions to old problems, they look to the most unlikely places for inspiration. Their ideal romantic partner is someone who entices their analytical aptitude. They work best when paired with another Aquarius or a Gemini who has a similar level of dynamism and quickness of thought. Even Libra would be a good match.

Pisces: They like to float around in the depths and warmth of the unconscious. There is nothing they can't handle when it comes to things that aren't concrete. As a result, they require romantic partners who respect their seemingly carefree demeanor. Cancer is a good fit because they are emotionally committed. Their ability to think abstractly fascinates Scorpio. Capricorn can be a great friend since they can help Pisces achieve their goals with a dose of realism.

