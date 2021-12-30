Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 30: Major expenses are predicted

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you are a pro at managing and manipulating things and situations diplomatically to your favor. You know how to impress and keep going with both sides of a coin. Your image representation sign of a celestial twin has blessed you with this unique and innate quality of yours. But today don't try to be dealing everything with your sheer manipulation, instead, see and manage things transparently by being honest and straightforward. A lot is always running in your head, be a little calm today and maintain your focus on your goal.

Gemini Finance Today

Finance aspect for you today will remain as usual and no big improvement can be forecasted. You are advised to speculate on all of your future financial transactions to know if they will be beneficial or not. Property matters and transactions shall be avoided.

Gemini Family Today

You always care for your family more than you show and express. But today, some expression and your physical presence will be needed on the domestic front and especially your children will crave your time and attention.

Gemini Career Today

You will be today's problem solver at your workplace and everybody will seek your guidance and opinion before taking up a new task or assignment. Your seniors and boss will be appreciative of the smart work done by you in the past.

Gemini Health Today

At the starting of the day, you will be in high spirits and feeling all energetic but as the day will proceed, you will start losing your enthusiasm because of exertion. Therefore, don't overexert yourself and have regular intervals to rest.

Gemini Love Life Today

Love seems to be all okay. Your partner or spouse will be all understanding and supportive towards your concern and issues. You both may also plan to buy a property together and some important decisions in the relationship can also be taken.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

