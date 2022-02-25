Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 25: Astro tips for career front

Dear Gemini, property-related transactions can give profit. Remain focused on your studies and will remain curious to learn new things. Take good care of yourself and over-thinking.
It is a good time to indulge in charity and other forms of social service it will enhance your mental satisfaction.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Luck is likely to be on your side today. The day commences on an auspicious note as you may witness positive development on the expert and personal front. If you work on your skills and experience, you may come out with flying colours today. It will be great if you can make the best out of the opportunities coming your way and be very calm and focused while you work on the numerous tasks on your plate today. It is a good time to indulge in charity and other forms of social service it will enhance your mental satisfaction. During the day, you would be filled with new ideas about life and achieving your goals. You may undertake a short journey to refresh your thoughts. Your communication abilities will improve and you may have to undertake short-distance work-related journeys that would be beneficial. Property-related transactions can give profit, so look around for suitable opportunities. You will remain focused on your studies and will remain curious to learn new things.

Gemini Finance Today

Financially, the day may turn out to be very lucrative and investments made today may turn out to be beneficial in the long run. For those involved in business or enterprise, it is the right time to expand your product line and reach.

Gemini Family Today

Your relationship with your father may start getting from today, and you can expect monetary support from him. The family environment will remain conducive and there can be a family get-together very soon.

Gemini Career Today

Those of you who are looking for a job after completing your studies can expect to receive a favourable opportunity. While, those who have work related to overseas markets will be able to prosper in their profession.

Gemini Health Today

There is a possibility of getting injured unexpectedly for which necessary precautions are advised. You could face some health concerns and stress early in the day. You should take good care of yourself and over-thinking.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may get positive results of your efforts in your love and married life. Any past conflicts with your significant other may get sorted, resorting to harmony in love ties. Those looking for love may find their family and friends coming to their aid.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

