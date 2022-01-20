Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 20: Conflicts are foreseen on the family front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This can be a fruitful day if you avoid dealing with any property matter or family drama today. You may be more concerned about your health and start taking care of yourself. You may have steady and stable financial condition and some tempting investment deals may tempt you to invest in stocks or mutual funds. Things seem wonderful on the work front and a business deal may turn out favorable and get new clients or benefits.

Your love life may start blooming and you may develop better understanding. Your partner may throw a surprise party to cheer you up or celebrate your achievements on the professional front.

Gemini Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front and no loss or no gain is predicted. It is a good idea to refrain from doing investments in big projects or property deals.

Gemini Family Today

Stars are not favorable and some conflicts are foreseen on the family front. Kids or your spouse may be demanding. Take extra care if someone in your family has a medical condition.

Gemini Career Today

This is a favorable time and your hard work and persistence may pay off soon. You may be offered better scope and noticed by seniors at work. Someone in team may seek your advice or guidance on something.

Gemini Health Today

You are going to have a relaxing day and opt for a massage or sleep. Some may start taking good care of their health and diet. Things may go smoothly, so nothing to be worried about.

Gemini Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. You may get a romantic surprise or gift. Those who are in relationship for a long time may plan to tie a knot.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026