Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 8: Your work front seems productive

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent day and you are going to enjoy a wonderful day with your spouse or partner. This is all about the time to rekindle your love life by doing small things and taking care of feelings of each other. Your good health may keep you energetic and excited all day long and fill you with confidence to take on new challenges in life. Those who have been suffering from any health issue, they should try alternate treatment or home remedy to manage it.

Avoid selling an ancestral property or getting into any property dispute as you may have to face issues. Gemini, you love your family and want to do something special for them, so there are chances you may buy something expensive for your spouse or parents.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead

Gemini Finance Today:

This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may spend on your loved ones. A property deal may go wrong, so avoid any kind of property transaction today. You will need to remain on the saving mode.

Gemini Family Today:

Day seems to be normal on the family front. Arrival of kids may keep you busy and excited. Some may be busy in making arrangements for a family gathering or marriage function.

Gemini Career Today:

This is going to be a productive day and achieving business goals can be easier for some. Freshers may start their career with top companies and add wings to their professional life.

Gemini Health Today:

Health-wise, this is a good day and you are going to hit the road with friends or coworkers. A trip to a natural place may fill you with joy and rejuvenate you.

Gemini Love Life Today:

There is a lot to enjoy on the love front, so try to celebrate each and every moment with your spouse or partner. A romantic candle light dinners is predicted.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026