Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 26: Rewards await you

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are all over the place. They do not limit themselves or create boundaries around them. They explore the nook and corner of the world and are always hungry to know more about the world. The sheer drive and optimism in Gemini is often a huge source of inspiration and motivation for those around them. But Geminis can be notoriously impatient at times! They do not like to wait. Their curious nature, bound with intelligence, makes them a good fit for a researcher. It seems like things are going to go well for this day. If there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you step into the day, then that should be while you deal with the real estate business. Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Gemini Finance Today

Today may receive your fair share of rewards for the generous work you have been doing over the years. At the end of the day, you are likely to see some amount of gains from your long term shares.

Gemini Family Today

Today you may get a surprise visit from your entire family; they may cherish you with the blessings of stars. You may become the apple of their eyes.

Gemini Career Today

It will be a satisfactory day at work as you possess immense work responsibilities. You may be able to complete all the pending tasks today.

Gemini Health Today

Today your health looks good! You may feel improvement in your health if you have an underlying precondition. Keep enhancing your mental peace by meditation, yoga and other means.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today you may go on an outstanding trip with your partner which might make your day sparkle with bliss. You may be welcomed by the waves of the sea and the great sun.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026