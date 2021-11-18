Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 18: Financial front looks great!

Dear Gemini, it is a good time to look for new opportunities to invest money. You may have a stable financial condition. You may stay in the pink of health and feel spiritual calmness today.
Some may experiment something new on the domestic front to take a break from a monotonous and regular routine.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:28 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent day as stars are in your favour. Some good things may happen in an unexpected way on the professional front. Some may experiment something new on the domestic front to take a break from a monotonous and regular routine.

Some property disputes may bother you; it is a good idea to seek legal help if it is needed to solve this issue. You may get special attention on the work and love front too. Some bitter experiences in the past may stop you from executing your plans on the business front, but you should stop digging into your past and learn from your past mistakes. It is a good time to look for new opportunities to invest money.

What else is there to know? Find out below:

Gemini Finance Today

You may have a stable financial condition. Some financial gains are expected from a new venture. You may have to lend money to your relatives or friends. Some may try to increase income sources.

Gemini Family Today

You may have to provide emotional support to keep someone in the family happy. Home renovation or decoration work is foreseen. Parents may visit you soon.

Gemini Career Today

Some may sincerely think about planning strategies and setting goals to reach to the heights on the professional front. It can be beneficial to use a practical approach and innovative ideas to solve a complex issue at work.

Gemini Health Today

You may stay in the pink of health and feel spiritual calmness today. Swimming and cycling can be helpful in maintaining healthy weight. Avoid junk food and go for a healthy lifestyle.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may get more attention from your partner. Those who are seeking a life partner may have a favorable day. Married couples may feel a spark in the relationship. Trying something different with a partner may help break monotony.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

