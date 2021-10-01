Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: A promotion is likely!

Dear Gemini, a salary hike is likely in the coming days. Take enough rest and nutritious food to find ease in your daily activities. Changes in business will bring you regular profits.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:07 AM IST
In matters of property, delays of any kind will be eased out and you will be able to reach a final decision.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, you are full of positive vibes and enthusiasm today. You are also a bit impulsive and receptive to change. Use your positivity to get closer to your set targets. Your day promises to shine bright and the planetary positions are also in your favour. Remember Gemini, the choices you make now will show their results in any outcome later on, so learn to make wise decisions in life. Students will fare well on their academic front. Travel plans are set to materialize; so, let your hair down for an enjoyable time ahead. However, do not overdo things as they might not go down well. In matters of property, delays of any kind will be eased out and you will be able to reach a final decision.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to bring in a few changes in your business, which will ensure your financial security. To add more to your steady bank balance, you will also plan to start a new home venture, which will bring you regular profits.

Gemini Family Today

There are chances of a domestic conflict, which you will have to solve patiently. The arrival of guests at home towards the end of the day is likely to spread cheer at home, restoring normalcy.

Gemini Career Today

Timely support from your colleagues will ensure you a smooth working environment in the office. You will be required to make some quick decisions to overcome a crisis-like situation. A salary hike is likely in the coming days.

Gemini Health Today

Those suffering from minor ailments like backache or muscle strain are likely to find relief through medications. Enough rest and nutritious food will help you to find ease in your daily activities.

Gemini Love Life Today

At a social gathering, you are likely to meet someone exciting. However, let the new-found love life bloom and do not make haste in expressing your heart's desire or you may end up spoiling all the fun.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

