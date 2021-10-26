Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 26: Don’t overthink!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are the most independent people who do not like to be dependent on other individuals. They are flirty in nature and can be seen flirting or reciprocating back the same vibes. Gemini overthink and thinking about their choices again and again may become unpleasant to themselves. So, they have to restrain yourself from thinking too much about something, for life is not worth to be overthought! The fitness quotient remains good overall! Today you will be showered with a lot of love from your family members. Your romantic life seems to be leveled up. You hold high chance to hit a picnic/ tour with your maternal family. But daily workers have to be cautious at your workplace in order to avoid any sort of damage. You may read on to know your day better.

Gemini Finance Today

Good time to earn your bit, investment done will fetch you returns. Your portfolio can seemingly reward you with esteemed profits; you may consolidate your holdings to get some cash.

Gemini Family Today

Your family front seems to be sweet. The destination wedding which you might have planned for today may successfully happen. People living away from their family may receive a surprise visit.

Gemini Career Today

Students struggling with academics may need a mentor to sail them through these tough tides. Self-study may not be too helpful today. Sales executives may not be able to hit the monthly target. New tactics might be required to nail it.

Gemini Health Today

You might feel a bit tired at the start of the day, but as the day progresses, things are going to turn out positive. Geminis are advised to be cautious your hygiene as infections can be anywhere.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life looks good all along the day with cute little actions and reactions between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Teal

