Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Luck is lucky to favour you today!
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Luck is lucky to favour you today!

Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:06 AM IST
You will remain tough both physically and mentally and it will be difficult to overwhelm you because of your sheer determination and strong will.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Luck is likely to favour you in all walks of life today and you need to take advantage of the situation to move ahead in life with a renewed sense of energy. You will face challenges head-on and emerge a winner. Success will elude you for a while, but you will attain it towards the end of the day. Your listening abilities will make you a favourite at work. Do not let your curiosity run wild or it is likely to ruin your relationships. You will remain tough both physically and mentally and it will be difficult to overwhelm you because of your sheer determination and strong will.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, you are likely to prosper in matters of finance. Your previous investments will prove to be worthwhile, bringing in a steady inflow of funds. You will be able to put the surplus amount in stocks and start a new home business venture, which will turn out to be lucrative.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, you will relax in the company of your loved ones. Children will excel academically, which will brighten the family's atmosphere. You are likely to pay more attention to your family's needs, which will help you understand them better.

Gemini Career Today

There are likely to be several challenges on your professional front, which you will have to face confidently. You will manage to finish off any given assignment well within the deadline. However, you need to be cautious at work or troubles could arise.

RELATED STORIES

Gemini Health Today

Today, you will have an enriching experience both in your physical and mental health. Your strong immunity will help you fight off diseases and your healthy lifestyle change, which includes yoga as a routine, will keep you in a relaxed state.

Gemini Love Life Today

The time is favourable for you to settle down in matrimony with your romantic partner. Surprisingly, you will receive blessings from both your families. Cheerfulness and contentment are likely to prevail in your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Topics
horoscope gemini astrology horoscope sun sign
