Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Wealth & Health look good

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you will start your day with a positive outlook and you will be able to maintain a proper work-life balance. This will help you devote time to both - your family and your professional life as well. You will steadily climb the ladder of success with your grit and determination and undivided attention. Continue on the path and channelize your energy in the right direction. Gemini, the fruits of your labour might take a little extra time to ripen; so, wait patiently for the right time to enjoy them. You will meet new people, with whom you are likely to forge life-long relationships. Do not let disappointment weaken you or kill your optimism.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, you will receive monetary gains in the form of investments made previously. The inflow of funds from an immovable asset is also on the cards for some of you. A new business venture will be profitable.

Gemini Family Today

You will be in the pink of health and will find yourself mentally and physically strong. Your fitness-conscious friends are likely to make you take up a gym membership, which will help you stay in shape.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, you will have to remain focused or the lack of it could land you in a soup. Your subordinates are likely to test your patience for finishing off pending assignments. Deal with it considerately.

Gemini Health Today

Maintaining good dietary habits and regular exercises will help you in enjoying good health. You are likely to work towards improving your mental health by joining spirituality classes, which will relax your mind.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you will be met with mixed results. Do not expect too much from your beloved today. Setting high hopes will only bring you disappointment. Enjoy your love life one day at a time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874