Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 2: Cards say, what a pleasant day!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, a pleasant day is on the cards. You will feel support from family members and enjoy a peaceful and amazing aura at home. Things are also getting better on the professional front as you are achieving milestones at work.

Gemini, you are smart professional - so the wise decisions you have taken in the past is likely to get you good deals on the professional front. Some excellent property deals may be worth investing in.

Those who want to take a break from work, may plan a thrilling road trip or some sort of adventure. Gemini, some may find suitable marriage proposals on the family front.

What else can you expect from this lovely day, let's find out, Gemini!

Gemini Finance Today

Much good income or many business opportunities may come your way, but you should be cautious while investing your money. Some excellent property deals are on the cards.

Gemini Family Today

You will feel loved and supported by family members. Your spouse or kids may plan a big surprise party for you. This is an excellent day on the family front, so enjoy!

Gemini Career Today

Things are going very well on the professional front and this is the result of your consistent efforts. You may get new responsibilities that will help you show your true potential on the professional front.

Gemini Health Today

Those who have been taking care of their health and doing work out for long are all set to reap rich rewards on the health front. Those ailing have something to smile as well - all your health issues will be over soon.

Gemini Love Life Today

Everything seems normal on the love front. Your spouse may be in a good mood today, so try to spend some quality time with him/her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026