Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 29: Avoid arguments!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Day may bring some wonderful things on the property and family front. Be cautious about your investment. You may have to handle a challenging situation at work. Absence of a colleague may make you put extra effort to complete an urgent task. The stars indicate that you will have unexpected expenses coming on your way.

Avoid confrontation and arguments with business partners as this is not a lucky day on the professional front, be patient and hold your anger. You need to learn a lot of things in order to crack interview of your dream company, keep trying and learning new skills.

What else is there to unfold today?

Gemini Finance Today

Businessmen are going to make this day profitable by meeting some new clients. Unexpected expenses are foreseen, so try to manage them wisely. Avoid borrowing money or taking any loans.

Gemini Family Today

Today is a wonderful day on the domestic front. You may pamper your kids and splurge on them to make them smile. Parents will appreciate your presence in a family get together.

Gemini Career Today

Day does not seem favorable on the professional front, try to keep your cool today. There may be some confusion that may waste your precious time. Some unexpected but urgent task may be assigned to you and you may have to stretch a bit because of that.

Gemini Health Today

You may plan to enjoy the outdoors as there are no concerns for your health. Avoid fast food for some time in order to achieve your fitness goals fast. Some holistic therapies like meditation and yoga may prove beneficial.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may take your spouse out for shopping or candle light dinner. If you want to see a smile on the face of your partner, try to compliment her/him and do some romantic activities together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

