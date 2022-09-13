Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 13, 2022: Seize the opportunities

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives are advised to keep a cool head and seize the opportunities as and when they come. Do not rush into things headlong. Rethink all important decisions, especially those related to your career. If you follow this advice, you will certainly be proud of your achievements. Maintain equilibrium in life that you can cherish for a long time in the near future. Choose your health and fitness over every other responsibility to ensure a healthy future ahead. A love companion is likely to immensely help in moving forward with times. Some Geminis might be yearning for a little adventure to pull them out of their usual routine. Don't repress this urge. Makes plans for a getaway today. You may be inclined to buy a new property or vehicle. Gemini students may be able to perform exceedingly well in academics with little guidance and motivation.

Gemini Finance Today Today, Gemini natives will be able to earn benefits from abroad with prudent dealings. Those running their businesses in partnerships are also likely to earn higher profits. You may have the right instincts to choose the best investment plan.

Gemini Family Today Today Gemini natives can count on unfailing support from close friends and family members when they are feeling down or in need of advice. Normalizing relations with parents would restore the family’s harmonious atmosphere. There is a strong indication of celebration at home.

Gemini Career Today Good analytical ability is likely to save Gemini natives from an embarrassing situation at work. Stay cautious in order to get past the unnecessary troubles in your professional life at present. Failure in encouraging colleagues prevents from achieving set targets on time.

Gemini Health Today You are likely to be fired up to achieve the health goals you set for yourself with consistent efforts and staying motivated. Following a healthy eating plan will help you get the fitness you need. Gemini natives can enroll in a yoga class or even head to the gym to achieve those objectives

Gemini Love Life Today The day’s positive energy may tug at your heartstrings and urge you to patch up differences with your romantic partner. Make efforts to spend time with your spouse and forgive past mistakes. On the romance front, Gemini natives may be in a flirtatious mood to enjoy their partner’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

