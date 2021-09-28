Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Look for those expenses

Dear Gemini, you will receive good opportunities and there will be growth in several areas of concern. However, don’t throw caution to the winds when you let your hair down.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Your fair methodology will help settle a property matter agreeably.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) 

 

Today, you will need to bank on your inner strength and accept things as they are and do not strive too hard to make any major changes. Your ability to learn quickly and exchange ideas will soon turn the course of events in your favor.  Managing your time efficiently will allow you to have successful showing in the project you are passionate about.  You will receive good opportunities and there will be growth in several areas of concern. You must not allow yourself to get comfortable with a routine and always keep pushing the boundaries of your creativity to succeed in your efforts. Your fair methodology will help settle a property matter agreeably. Thus, saving you from a lot of hassle and a legal intervention. The day will help you find your adventurous side, as you undertake an active vacation with your friends. However, don’t throw caution to the winds when you let your hair down.

 

Gemini Finance Today 

 

You may have to shoulder unforeseen expenditures, so maintaining balance between income and expenses will be very important. Making small investments in traditional schemes will prove beneficial.

 

Gemini Family Today 

 

Peace and harmony will be retained in your house with the blessings of the elderly people. Students will perform well as they set their mind to it.  A chance meeting with some old friends will make the day memorable. 

 

Gemini Career Today 

 

There could be a few impediments at the work front, however, you shouldn’t be troubled by them and continue working hard.  It would be better for some to learn some new skills to avoid any chance as far as career is concerned.

RELATED STORIES

 

Gemini Health Today 

 

Over fatigue and lack of sleep are likely to cause fitness problems. Check them in time to enjoy good well-being. Including meditation and yoga in your everyday routine will improve your overall health.

 

Gemini Love Life Today 

 

The day will not only be lucky for those in relationships but singles may also enjoy the day to the hilt. Those looking for love may get a relationship proposal from a friend or colleague unexpectedly. 

 

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

