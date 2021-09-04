Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Some news for your travel plans

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

You are not an old soul, people around you really enjoy your company, you are adaptable in every group you hang out with. You are talkative which sometimes lands you in a problem but your intelligence makes things right. You are fun but at the same time you are impulsive, indecisive due to some reasons which you don’t want to put out to others, not even to your closest friends. Don’t be an over-thinker if you are planning to get something done, be swift, your instinct won’t be wrong. Plan to make things work: the cosmic energy is waiting for you to make a move. Though there might be some plans that will be in vain, like planning a vacation with your friends or family it is not the best time for going out. Cosmic energy is not a very favourable indication to plan a journey.

Gemini Finance Today

The stars’indicate a not so favourable time to make an investment, you might end up in a losing position too, if not careful. You won’t be locking a tasteful deal. The investment related to any property will not give you sweet results, this is not the appropriate time to lock a profitable deal. The right energy is on the way to make a move and add up an asset.

Gemini Family Today

Family time will make you feel like you are having the best time with your loved ones, you will be sharing the best of your days. Some guests could also arrive.

Gemini Career Today

You will be working day and night. The pressure of work won’t let you have a decent amount of sleep. It is worth it; you will get a favourable reward for the amount of effort you are putting in.

Gemini Health Today

You may be planning an outing with your pals, but be cautious – make commitments only if you feel perfectly alright. It totally depends on the precautions you take.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner will make you feel special and loved. Your efforts will be acknowledged and you will spend a really happy time with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

