Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 1, 2022: Positive changes at work foreseen

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today Gemini natives are likely to have new goals and desires and there may be positive changes in their professional life. On the work front, your day will be productive as you clear out a lot of your pending work. You may have a charm on your face and wisdom in your words. Keep your options open as your financial aspects are looking positive. On the family front, your family members may be demanding and there can be unnecessary stress due to your partner or their health. Social life will take a back seat due to family obligations. Gemini students are likely to perform exceptionally well today as they successfully streamline their study schedule. Some of you can get settled in a different country. The time is favourable for short journeys as they may bring productive results. A property dispute could escalate and disrupt domestic tranquillity. By adopting a new active lifestyle you may notice that your increased stamina and alertness have a positive effect on your overall health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today You may have some sudden financial gains today which can stabilize your financial position. Financial profits are solely dependent on investment in conservative investment. Gemini natives succeed in generating a new source of income.

Gemini Family Today While at home, Gemini natives need to curb their aggressive demeanour else it may lead to problems in their personal life. Avoid losing heart in confronting problematic situations on the domestic front today. You also need to check your rash behaviour as it could start a quarrel with a neighbour.

Gemini Career Today Gemini natives may set a foundation for looking for new jobs today. Be discreet about your plans. There are also bright possibilities for freshers to find a suitable job or start something of their own. Senior professionals may get increments or opportunities to earn better very soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today For those of you practising alternative therapies the day is likely to prove to be a very beneficial time. Any kind of physical workout is advisable to calm your nerves. Also, eat food rich in fibre to flush out the toxins from your body.

Gemini Love Life Today Gemini natives facing problems in love life may now experience stability. So, set aside some time today to sit in a quiet place and listen to what your beloved has to say. If you are single, your friends might try to coax you to meet someone they have in mind for you. Go with an open mind.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON