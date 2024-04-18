Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 advices to avoid office romance

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no major monetary issue exists today and health is also intact. Handle romantic issues diligently & troubleshoot professional issues with a strong hand. No major monetary issue exists today and health is also intact. Resolve all love issues and spend more time together. Professional challenges will no longer hamper productivity. Handle wealth smartly while your health will be good. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Professional challenges will no longer hamper productivity.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Go for the best moments in the relationship. Your partner prefers you to be romantic and share many happy moments. Sit together and make plans for the future. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life. Married Gemini natives should not fall into an office romance. Females may conceive today and must also take the family of their spouse in confidence while making crucial decisions.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you do not miss the deadlines at the job. Your discipline and commitment will work in benefit while having appraisal discussions. Team leaders must take care to maintain proper work discipline within the team. Some Gemini natives may be tempted towards office gossip but this can cause serious issues in the long run. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains Government officials can expect a location change today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up but it is wise to be careful about the expenditure. You may go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Do not lend money to anyone this month as it may be difficult to get it back. Though you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits, do not go for large investments today. Businessmen will see profits but stay away from large-scale investments, especially in foreign locations.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today and no major issue will impact your routine. However, Gemini females with chest-related infections must be careful in the second part of the day. Children may develop viral fever and some females will have digestion issues. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. It is good to stay in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)