Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2023 predicts resolution of old disputes
Read Gemini daily horoscope for Sept 26, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Resolve every crisis both in personal and professional life today.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay cool and calm today
A happy love relationship with a productive professional life makes your day good. You are financially good and your health will be good throughout the day.
Stay happy in your love life. Resolve every crisis both in personal and professional life today. Go for safer financial decisions. Your health will be normal and good.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Express the love to the partner unconditionally. Your love will and affection will bring changes in your partner’s feelings and this will make the day fabulous. Some Gemini male natives will meet an ex-flame and will talk and resolve the old disputes. This will pave the way to restart the old relationship. Some Gemini females may have doubts about the lover and it is vital to openly communicate the issues forever.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Job seekers will find a good job today. Those who have just left the college will be happy to get the first offer letter today. Some professionals will receive accolades from clients for commitment and discipline. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Businessmen may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of wealth today. This will make things easier if you have a plan to invest in a house or a vehicle. Some female Gemini natives will also buy gold in the second half of the day. Some fortunate female natives will inherit an ancestral property or may get a return from a previous investment. Do not launch any new business or invest in the business for expansion purposes as the day is not auspicious for it.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
No serious issues will bother you. Though some kidney-related ailments will give a bad day to some senior Gemini natives, most people will be happy and healthy today. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You need to stay away from tobacco and alcohol. Doing meditation is also a good way to stay healthy both mentally and physically.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857