Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2023 predicts resolution of old disputes

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay cool and calm today

A happy love relationship with a productive professional life makes your day good. You are financially good and your health will be good throughout the day.

Stay happy in your love life. Resolve every crisis both in personal and professional life today. Go for safer financial decisions. Your health will be normal and good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Express the love to the partner unconditionally. Your love will and affection will bring changes in your partner’s feelings and this will make the day fabulous. Some Gemini male natives will meet an ex-flame and will talk and resolve the old disputes. This will pave the way to restart the old relationship. Some Gemini females may have doubts about the lover and it is vital to openly communicate the issues forever.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Job seekers will find a good job today. Those who have just left the college will be happy to get the first offer letter today. Some professionals will receive accolades from clients for commitment and discipline. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks. Businessmen may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of wealth today. This will make things easier if you have a plan to invest in a house or a vehicle. Some female Gemini natives will also buy gold in the second half of the day. Some fortunate female natives will inherit an ancestral property or may get a return from a previous investment. Do not launch any new business or invest in the business for expansion purposes as the day is not auspicious for it.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No serious issues will bother you. Though some kidney-related ailments will give a bad day to some senior Gemini natives, most people will be happy and healthy today. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. You need to stay away from tobacco and alcohol. Doing meditation is also a good way to stay healthy both mentally and physically.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

