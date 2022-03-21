Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 21: Be ready to embrace change
horoscope

Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 21: Be ready to embrace change

Dear Gemini, It’s time to shine a light on those areas of your life that could do with a transformation. If you’re ready to embrace change, your life can open up. You are likely to have a beneficial period ahead.
It’s time to shine a light on those areas of your life that could do with a transformation.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This can be your opportunity for a major overhaul as today is one of the best days to make a fresh start. All your past tension and frustration can begin to melt away today. All the hindrances that you were facing in the past are likely to be eradicated very soon. It’s time to shine a light on those areas of your life that could do with a transformation. If you’re ready to embrace change, your life can open up. You are likely to have a beneficial period ahead and your self-confidence and determination to achieve your objectives will be successful against all odds. Today, there would be much to be gained from collaborating with others and working as part of a team rather than going solo. So, it will be vital to be a team player and support each other. This is a good time for negotiation and diplomacy as you would accomplish a lot by being accommodative and malleable.

Gemini Finance Today

If you want to create a budget, start a savings account, or spend less, today can be a great time to get going. It may bring a major improvement in your financial situation. Some of you may also come into money as you could get a bonus or substantial rise in income.

Gemini Family Today

Good things are likely to happen on the home front as you’ll have a chance to iron out any difficulties with family members. This may make the domestic atmosphere harmonious. But you might need to act as a mediator or peace-maker if a situation needs special attention.

Gemini Career Today

Every work you undertake in partnership is likely to prove beneficial for your career. So go ahead with your plans. Your career prospects may show drastic improvement as job openings, suiting your profile, come your way today.

Gemini Health Today

Do a lot of meditation and Yoga to control your mind so that you remain cool and compose in any type of adverse circumstances. To preserve health, regular physical exercises, adherence to the regime and a nutritious diet would be essential.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those looking for a suitable mate can harness the power of the internet and social media to find the perfect partner. However, don’t take things at face value and don’t be too trusting. Married couples may succeed in taking off some time by themselves and spend some memorable time together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Topics
gemini horoscope gemini astrology sun signs
