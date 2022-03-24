Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 24: You should take care of your mental

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

You deal with things and situations diplomatically and this attribute of yours is at times taken as being hypocrite. You may not like to be called as one. Not many people know that you do it to understand and contemplate things and to make better informed choices in life. But what people appreciate about you is your unique level of intellect and smartness. Today can be a great day to experience some valuable and insight giving moments in your life. This may happen because of your meeting with some influential people at work place or some business-related prospects. You might want to engage with them and have some interacting session. You are feeling full charged up and happy go lucky about your life in the current moment.

Gemini Finance Today

In the past you have been working hard to maintain a good steady savings account and thankfully, you are going to realize its benefits now. You are in a good state of financial condition and may think of investing money to multiply it all the more.

Gemini Family Today

You are extra caring and possessive about your loved ones and family members. But today, your family members, especially your children may be in a mood for some privacy and space and you shall give them to avoid resentment and arguments in the future.

Gemini Career Today

It is going to be one of the most memorable days in your office or work place. You are going to meet someone influential who might lead you to better perspective and understanding of your career goals and can guide on to make it large.

Gemini Health Today

You will like to pamper yourself with some massage sessions or simply doing some home remedies for skin care. Along with this, take care of your mental health also, and it would be best if you do some spiritual activities such as meditation.

Gemini Love Life Today

It would be best for you if you try to understand and be supportive to your partner’ needs and aspirations. They may seek your advice on a big issue concerning them and you must be there with some good solution.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026