Gemini Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 6, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini born, take some time out from your hectic schedule to rule out the possibilities of any upcoming failure in your life. Today you might feel that things are not going as per your planning and you are not getting the desired results for the efforts and hard work that you put in. but as per your stars and planets position in the chart, you shall keep the patience and hold on till the right time. Don’t lose faith and things will turn out in your favor very soon. It is a good time for those who are yearning for better vision and clarity in life. You can get a life changing advice and blessing from an elderly person, therefore stay humble and rooted in your spirits. Travelling is also possible and that may make you feel tired.

Gemini Finance Today

Moderate financial returns are expected from your long-term investments. If you are in IT field, transaction in the digital space might bring in good results. Don’t be dependent on others and make your own decisions.

Gemini Family Today

You can expect an old rift getting resolved in your family affairs and that will bring the much-desired peace and happiness in your mind today.

Gemini Career Today

You can get busy in your official meeting today. your superiors may stay in a demanding and bossy attitude but you shall not angry and deal with this as it is all temporary.

Gemini Health Today

You are in good physical health and getting in shape is bringing you happiness and peace. But along with this you shall not neglect your mental health and do something about it.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is expecting some romance and positivity from you. Your hectic schedule in the recent past has not allowed you to give the due time to your relationship. Therefore, you must make up for all that today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

