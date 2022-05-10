Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022
horoscope

Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for May 6, 2022 suggests, don’t take things for granted and continue your healthy routine.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for May 10:You need to be extra cautious on the professional front.
Published on May 10, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

 

You will start your day on a healthy note as today you will feel realise that your minor health issues have been cured. Don’t take things for granted and continue your healthy routine. Your finances will be satisfactory today and you will feel motivated to invest more in new projects. You may find your work environment not conducive to work. And, this might take a toll on your productivity. All the senior members in your family may be in a jovial mood and this will fill the atmosphere at home with positive vibes and happiness. Your love life will keep blooming and there is nothing to worry about in your future with your spouse or partner. You can plan a vacation to shed all your worries. Just don’t concentrate on site seeing rather enjoy the beauty around you. Some hindrances on the journey are foreseen. You may experience gains concerning an ancestral property. Students will enjoy the day. 

 

Gemini Finance Today 

On the economic front, good gains from the past investment will make your day. With a good bank balance, you can consider increasing your expenses. However, you are advised to plan your budget carefully. You are advised to renew your health policies.

 

Gemini Family Today 

The day will be filled with happiness on the domestic front. You are advised to plan a family dinner. The party will most likely keep everyone in a good mood and you will enjoy the company of your loved ones. 

 

Gemini Career Today 

You need to be extra cautious on the professional front. Don’t take any impulsive decisions. Things have been going well but your unplanned moves may ruin it all. Wait for the right moment to take any decision. Keep up the dedication. 

 

Gemini Health Today 

On the health front, the day may be good as those who have been suffering from minor issues may feel relief. You have been taking care of your physical self but you should focus on your mental health also. Doing yoga can be beneficial for this.

 

Gemini Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, there is nothing to worry about as the stars are in your favour. You can enjoy the day with your spouse or partner. You can make the day special for them by planning a surprise for them. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope gemini
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP