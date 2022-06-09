Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forJune9,'22, states, to balance things

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Today all your desires for having a stable future may come to fulfilment and you are likely to experience steady sailing with financial security. Your financial position is set to brighten remarkably after a brief period of lull. Today you will receive opportunities to earn from different sources which will add up to your savings. Your guidance and support towards all your family members are likely to bring much appreciation and praise at home. The romantic front may become exciting if you give the relationship some time and attention. You are advised to balance things and utilise your resources at their optimum capacity to overcome challenges. Professionally, you could face some hiccups while executing plans which may create anxiety. Students pursuing higher education will have to concentrate a little harder if they want to achieve desired results. Your plans to buy a land or house are likely to get momentum today. A vacation to someplace exotic is possible today.

Gemini Finance Today Some of you may be blessed with financial windfall and would have surplus funds. You will also be able to settle old dues and liabilities. Conservative investments may bring small yet steady returns.

Gemini Family Today Your relationship with your elder siblings is likely to improve and they will remain affectionate and supportive. You will spend quality time with your mother. Any estrangement between your mother and kin is likely to be resolved.

Gemini Career Today You are advised to not be stubborn and self-absorbed to ensure cordial relations with your colleagues and seniors. At work, clients can create stressful situations but you will get through the day with the help of your excellent management and communication skills.

Gemini Health Today You are likely to be more conscious and aware of your well-being today. You will look to work on your health and engage in a new exercise regimen such as yoga or meditation. Eat right for a healthier body.

Gemini Love Life Today You may feel inclined to breathe new life into your romantic ties. Try to surprise your sweetheart with something special. A luxurious gift or an unusual date plan may work very well today. Martial ties are likely to remain strong and your spouse can attain some financial benefits today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

