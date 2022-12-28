Gemini Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Good bank balance

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You must endeavor never to lose your temperament. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are a very talented and polite person. But being furious might worsen the situation rather making it better. Some people might be having grudge against you or might blame you for the things you have never done. You may get frustrated that nobody understands you. Instead of showing anxiety, it important to have an open conversation with them. Try to figure out the matter by understanding their perception about you and what they want from you. And when it is clear, you can easily tailor your strategies accordingly. You cannot every time make others happy. But first and foremost, you need to be happy and serene from inside to handle any situation. Your spouse and family might become your greatest strength in your solitary situations.

Gemini Finance Today

Your bank balance might get expanded due to your wage hike and may be via accumulation of money from various sources. Your financial status might strengthen but if you don’t have control over your expenses, you might be experiencing some financial challenges.

Gemini Family Today

To carry on harmony in the house, chaos and disagreement over petty things should be avoided. Your politeness and humble attitude, and love for family members might strengthen the bond with you.

Gemini Career Today

You might be having solidarity from your office colleagues and superiors for your ideas you offer to them. This may happen because of your utmost deftness you show in your performance. One or two people might envy you but you might be admired by the rest.

Gemini Health Today

You might have been relieved from any chronic disorder. You strictly act in accordance with balance diet which not only keeps you healthy but mental stable and optimistic.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you do not wish any rejection in your love case, don’t express your love today. May be your luck stars are not in your favour this day. You might choose some other day to receive a positive outcome.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

