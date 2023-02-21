Gemini Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Experience a rise in your powers

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, today is your day. Daily astrological prediction says you may be asked to take charge of a significant team or project. Gemini natives might experience a rise in their persuasive powers, allowing them to negotiate lucrative professional opportunities. Make the most of your time and money by exercising self-control today. Avoid taking any chances if at all possible. Some old emotional issues will flare up, making things tenser at home. It's important to keep a regular meditation practice and a healthy diet. To keep your body functioning at peak levels, you need to get all the necessary vitamins and minerals. Students need to concentrate on their work and not get sidetracked. Some signs suggest you can buy a new car. You may strongly emphasise interior design in your home, as per Vastu. It's a safe bet that going on trips may increase your profits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

Carefully allocate your capital and stay away from high-risk investments. Buying on the spur of the moment can easily cause you to go over budget. It is also not a good idea to apply for any credit or loan right now.

Gemini Family Today

Home responsibilities can pile up and make you feel like you never have time for anything but work. Sometimes you can be too rigid in your beliefs, and that will cause problems at home. Think twice about acting so independently.

Gemini Career Today

With renewed strength and stamina, you could get more done in less time at the workplace. There's a chance that this could help you advance monetarily in your current company. Alternatively, you may find employment with a company that offers better benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

If you want better digestion, it's a good idea to adopt healthy eating habits, plan your meals carefully, and up your nutrient intake. Maintaining a consistent exercise routine will only heighten this phase's benefits.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you're a single Gemini, you should tell your crush how you feel to kickstart a relationship. Married couples can use the day to reconnect if they've grown apart recently. You and your significant other will be able to have that heart-to-heart talk that's been sorely needed.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON