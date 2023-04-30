Gemini Horoscope Today May 1, 2023, you have the power to change the world

Resolve the troubles in the relationship as they erupt. Minor finance issues may not last long and the general health would be good today. At the office, you need to be careful in communication.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Because of Geminis' intrinsic duality, they're often falsely misrepresented as two-faced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Do not let issues pop up in your love life. The chances are high that you may have clashes in the relationship. Ego-related arguments can create problems in life and this may get worse in the coming days. Remove all misunderstandings today at the primary stage through open discussion. Some single people may find a suitable partner but do not propose today. Instead, wait for a couple of days. Married Gemini natives can have a romantic dinner tonight.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

All those who are in the service sector, especially in designations where direct public interactions exist, need to be highly cautious while talking. Your words may be distorted and later used as a weapon against you. Office politics may demoralize you but you should not put down the papers as things will be resolved sooner. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later. Businessmen should not launch new ventures today and may also face a fund crunch.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The financial woe that you may have today will not last long. Despite the shortage of funds, daily life will move smoothly as you will get assistance from friends and siblings. You may require finance for your child’s education, extracurricular activity, or for travel. Do not invest in stock or trade today. Businessmen may find a shortage of funds and this may stop them from further expansion today.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the daily schedule. However, no serious illness would harm you and both physical and mental health would be intact. Start yoga today or hit the gym to stay fit. You should also stay away from people with a negative attitude.

Gemini Sign Attributes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

 Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

 Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

 Symbol: Twins

 Element: Air

 Body Part: Arms & Lungs

 Sign Ruler: Mercury

 Lucky Day: Wednesday

 Lucky Color: Silver

 Lucky Number: 7

 Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

 Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

 Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

 Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON