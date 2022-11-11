Gemini Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: Chaos at domestic line

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, today, there may be a strong chance that your finances may grow substantially. You may look at investing in an acclaimed project and making more profits. Your work enthusiasm at the office may remain the same. You may not get involved in office politics and may completely focus on your work. You may achieve your defined target. Good health may be a reality for you today as you may turn successful in shedding those extra kilos. A slim and fit body may make you feel good. It may motivate you to stay like that for the rest of your life. You may take up an online yoga session.

Gemini Finance Today

Today may be a wonderful day as you may get a bonanza offer from an overseas client. You may agree to take a striking financial offer. You may invest in a project, which may provide you with maximum profit.

Gemini Family Today

Gemini, today there may be some chaos at home. Neither your parents nor your children may be in a mood to understand your point of view. You may have to listen to your family and plan according to their wishes. Don’t worry Gemini as the change may also be in your benefit.

Gemini Career Today

Today may be a usual day at work for you Gemini. You may work with complete commitment but there may not be any acknowledgement. You may close all pending tasks quickly and comfortably.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel absolutely great in terms of your health. You may enjoy going to a nearby park for a jog session with family or playing a game of football with friends at a nearby sports complex. Your fitness may be an inspiration to others and may motivate them to make exercise a way of life.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may spend some terrific time with your partner today. There may be a discussion on coming years with him/her. Your rapport with him/her may deepen and grow substantially. You may feel fortunate to have him/her around you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

