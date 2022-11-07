Gemini Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: An active & vibrant day ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Gemini, today may be a moderate day on the family front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may go on a business-related trip and this may compel you to stay away from your family. You may lead an important client discussion today and your senior management may be impressed by your ideas and intelligence. You may also get some important projects assigned. On the health front, you may feel active and vibrant today. You may have the strength to complete your chores faster. It may be good if you avoid too much smoking and alcohol. You may share your sentiments with your partner and this may help you bond better. Gemini Finance Today Dear Gemini, stay away from any attractive-looking investments as they may not be as good as they seem to be. It may be good if you do not take any loan today as it may become a bit difficult for you to repay the amount. There may be some disturbance in your financial situation, but you may not worry as it may become stable very soon.

Gemini Family Today You may spend some decent family time today. Without any hindrance, there may be some fun, laughter and love in the family. You may complete some pending domestic tasks. Your parents may feel satisfied with their health and this may give you some relief.

Gemini Career Today Gemini, you may have an average day at work. You may work towards completing all tasks before time. Your annual work performance rating may be satisfying. You may get required support from your co-workers. You may expect a promotion in the next quarter.

Gemini Health Today Dear Gemini, you may become conscious of your diet and may also plan to start a fitness regime to improve your health. You may feel some improvement in your back ache. You may start taking supplements after consulting with a medical expert.

Gemini Love Life Today Your partner may be delighted to spend time with you. You may take some decisions for your future life after discussing with your beloved. Your partner may be understanding and loyal to you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

