Gemini Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: These things may improve your work

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you may not need to keep a check on your expenses as there may be a tremendous increase in your income. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may plan to buy a new property for your children. You may have a family friend at home. You may be a good host to him/her. Your polite way of speaking may impress people around you. There may be a small family get-together. You may have to devote extra time and energy to complete official tasks. Your boss may look up to you to complete an important assignment. You may fail to keep the expectations of your senior management.

Gemini Finance Today

Today you may have a sense of stability on the financial front. You may receive a hefty margin in one of your past investments. Your cash flow may rise and you may decide to upgrade your lifestyle. You may not require to work on any budget and may spend extravagantly.

Gemini Family Today

Your family life may be merry and untroubled. You may make a deliberate effort to be positive in your speech. Your parents may feel proud of your achievements. There may be some good news from a close family member.

Gemini Career Today

You may not get the desired result from a project that you may be working on. Your mental health may not be good today as you may feel low and struck in professional life. You may try hard but may not reach where you wish to. Have patience Gemini, things may improve soon.

Gemini Health Today

Gemini, your inclination towards keeping fit may help you in staying mentally strong and calm. You may join a yoga group to learn meditation. You mat eat healthy food and say no to fast food. You may share benefits of good health with near and dear ones.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your beloved may be happy with the way you treat him/her. There may be a close connection between you and your loved one. You may understand his/her emotions and problems of life. You may know how to keep your precious relationship intact.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

