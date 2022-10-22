Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taurus Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Good things arrive at your door

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. There are possibilities of receiving some extra earnings today! This is an important phase in your career and has the capability of bringing fruitful changes to your overall life.

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 22, 2022: Get ready to earn the bonus points today! (Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Get ready to earn the bonus points today! When the stars align for you, good things arrive at your door. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is working very hard to land you in a deserving position. If you have been thinking about gifting your loved ones, today is a good time. Just like you like appreciations, they do too! Appreciate them and remind them how important they are in your life. Your financial matters are getting strengthened. Your bank account will barely go dry anymore. There are possibilities of receiving some extra earnings today! This is an important phase in your career and has the capability of bringing fruitful changes to your overall life. Stay alert and grab the opportunities at sight. It is unlikely for them to show up from time to time.

Taurus Health Today

Did you wake up happy today? Thank your healthy routine for that. Investing some time with your dietician will greatly benefit you for the long run.

Taurus Finance Today

Although your primary earning source is paying you enough, there are chances of gaining some extra bucks today. That could be from a freelancing opportunity. This will immediately impact your mood and get you jolly.

Taurus Career Today

It is okay to take your time in choosing your path. If you are confused about your career, visit a career counselor today. They could help you attain a clear perspective.

Taurus Family Today

If you feel like your family cares about you any less, you are wrong! Regardless of your successes in life, you will always be in their blessings and care. Just like you share your victories, share your failures too.

Taurus Love Life Today

In any relationship, it is very pivotal to give each the required amount of space. Love deserves to be built with the walls of understanding and care. It should never be a land of suffocation. You could even seek for a couple counseling if the changes are not in your reach.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

