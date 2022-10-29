Gemini Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Astro tips for a secured future

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Setting the alarm at 6 and preparing for a run shouldn't be difficult today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, the days of setting several alarms and switching them off without even glancing at them are long behind you. Your body needs the sensation and heat that could be gained after a muscle training session. Make the most of the outdoor environment. Your finances are stable today. You have been able to save a considerable amount of money lately. You can let your account move up a notch. In case you've been considering that bag, but your determination not to be carried away stood in your way, go ahead and buy it! That is the reward you receive from your strong sense of mind. You will also be able to gain a new pair of perspective on life. A novel would take you to a fictional land of vivid imagination. This land will offer you a sense of living that is hopeful and bright. The otherwise mundane structures will be presented in a new light. It is the power of creativity and enlightenment that you can gather for yourself.

Gemini Health Today

You are in good shape today. An early morning walk or run could fresh you up for the entire day. Burn those muscles!

Gemini Finance Today

You are very sincere with your money. You understand the assignment very well. That has helped you in gaining steadiness for your finances.

Gemini Career Today

Office hours could be boring. Explore the nearby places during the lunch breaks. This could enlighten you and help you have a new perspective!

Gemini Family Today

Your relationship with your family may be falling apart. You have created a wall that could barely be broken. Try forming a door at the bottom of the barrier.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is a good day for you and your partner. You weren’t very sure about your partner’s reciprocation but it will be rectified today. They love you too!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

