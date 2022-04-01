Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

GEMINI (May 21- June 21)

You have been too involved in your professional life. But now, you must consider relaxing a bit. Avoid unwanted complications by staying aloof from the negativity around. You are a social butterfly and love to meet new people and make friends. Take out some quality time and meet new people as this may give you an insight into life in general. Don't over-burden yourself and take a detox from your hectic work schedule. You are strikingly outgoing and what can be better for you than a fun trip with your family members. This trip is likely to bring all the happiness you have missing and longing for. So get ready to make create good memories and make the trip memorable and one that can be cherished for a long time. You can opt for a calm and serene location. Dealing in immovable property can reap you benefits without much hardship. You are advised to consult an expert before finalising any deal. Gemini Finance Today You have been wise enough while investing. All your calculative decisions are likely to profit you today. You may experience monetary gain. However, you are advised to avoid spending on gadgets. Investing in stocks and shares can be fruitful.

Gemini Family TodayThings may peaceful and joyful on the family front. You have always been very close to your siblings, but today you are likely to rediscover your special bond with your siblings. To make the day memorable you can plan a dinner with your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today

If you are willing to relocate, the time is right and you can get the desired transfer with a considerable hike and perks. Seniors at work may acknowledge your efforts and determination. You can also consider starting your new venture.

Gemini Health Today You are advised to avoid skipping meals, especially breakfast. Don’t forget to ensure good 8-hour sleep daily. Most likely, you are likely to see a satisfactory result in your weight loss regime. Take special care of your backache problem and you will get relief.

Gemini Love Life TodayKeep all your plans for proposing hold. The day is not appropriate for commitments. Introspect your relationship. Plan dinner or lunch dates as this can allow you to come closer to your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise