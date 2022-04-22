Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

If you are a true Gemini personality then being gentle, affectionate, humble and overly caring for your loved ones comes as your natural inborn qualities. Being the third sign in the zodiac sign list, you have the traits of first two signs combined in you and you have this unique ability to work things off even in the most dreadful situation. You love challenges and routine normal life can’t keep you entertained for long and you constantly yearn for new opportunities and possibilities in life. Today is one such wonderful day to explore new possibilities especially if you are a job seeker. If changing your profession has been running in your mind, you might find this day suitable.

Gemini Finance Today

With proper analysis and research in the industry, you are going to make some good choices to double your income sources. You may feel some adrenaline rush to make necessary changes in your routine financial profile.

Gemini Family Today

As per the Gemini horoscope in the family aspect and as per the planets positions in the chart, you may witness some mental conflicts surfacing between you and your parents. Maintain a good communication with transparency and try to speak your feelings in a convincing manner.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to have a wonderful day filled with right possibilities to make all your career dreams come true today. Have some risk taking power and all this will lead in the right direction, it is certain.

Gemini Health Today

You may feel your fittest and healthiest today. The mental energy is also right on point and you may feel making good choices in your health aspect. You may also join a new gym or a fitness club today/

Gemini Love Life Today

You may to break free from the monotony of the daily routine and this is why you may head to some romantic getaway with your partner or spouse. You may explore some offbeat location and enjoy your time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rose

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026