Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, the day guarantees new adventures. Go ahead as this rollercoaster ride is likely to make you stronger on a mental level. You may acquire a new understanding to hone your skills. This is likely to assist you in creating your own path. There may be difficulties to face and difficult choices to make; however, it may only be an enriching experience for you. You are likely to invest energy in learning new things on the social front. There may be no restriction on your innovativeness and you may take full advantage of it. You may have to quit being critical and regard others' perspectives too. Property matters may take more time to emerge from lawful hassles. Students seeking admission to foreign universities may get uplifting news. An outdoor trip may act as a panacea.

Gemini Finance Today

The day is likely to be positive as far as your financial front is concerned. Beginning a new venture is likely to bring handsome profits in the long run. Those dealing in fine arts and services may see business booming soon.

Gemini Family Today

The day may bring conflicts at home. Children are likely to be negatively affected by the tense domestic atmosphere. You need to be wary of your behaviour. Take necessary actions to defuse the situation and restore peace.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, despite circumstances becoming upsetting, you are likely to swim through with your expertise and diligence. Conditions are likely to be great for you to make advancements at work. Dig into them.

Gemini Health Today

There may not be any serious ailments on your health front today. However, minor ones are likely to require clinical consideration and expert medication. You may want to focus on overall wellbeing. Sports may benefit.

Gemini Love Life Today

Due to your bad attitude, your love life may be significantly impacted. You may have to rectify your past mistakes and along with your partner, you need to make genuine attempts to bring it on the right track for it to last a lifetime.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

