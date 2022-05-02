Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Hey Gemini born, today you shall use your great skill of manipulation and convincing things and people around you in your favor. Today you are charged up and may feel highly inspired to work in the pursuit of chasing your dreams and aspirations. You can expect a great support from your co workers in the office and this may lessen your burden of piled up tasks for the day. You can also expect to meet your old school friends in some nearby market and that may make you feel nostalgic about your childhood. Follow a systematic approach and plan your day in advance to avoid last moment hassles. You can stay busy and occupied but this is how you like to stay normally. Your fitness is also getting better with your efforts.

Gemini Finance Today

Be mindful of your luxury spending and don’t go for heavy investments transactions for the day. If you have anything under mortgage, chances are that it may get cleared today.

Gemini Family Today

You can stay busy with your children assignments to be completed today. If you are unmarried, you can have a great day with your parents and you may wish to take them out on some date or a family dinner.

Gemini Career Today

You may feel like that you are not getting the desired results for the efforts that you are making in the recent past. But don’t lose hope and have some patience, everything will start to make sense in the coming times.

Gemini Health Today

Your eyes can pain a little today and avoid straining them by being on screens for a long time. Use an eye drop if needed. Also, stay true and committed to your daily routine and don’t let lethargy take over you.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are feeling extra possessive and romantic for your lover or spouse today. You may wish to spend some cozy romantic time with them and hence you shall prepare for a good surprise.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026