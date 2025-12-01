Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gemini Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: Avoid gossip and hurried choices

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:02 am IST

Gemini Monthly Horoscope, December 2025: If a job change is considered, research carefully before deciding.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Curious Mind Finds Practical Paths This Month

Energy shifts to learning, friendly talks, and practical choices; balance fun and work, save small amounts, and keep family ties warm with steady, kind attention.

Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

December gives Gemini clear thinking and helpful talks. Focus on small learning steps, sharing ideas, and simple plans. Friends may offer useful contacts. At work, steady choices bring small gains. Save a part of income, keep health routines, and respect elders to bring home peace.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Month

Singles may meet new people through groups, classes, or friendly chats; speak clearly and show honest interest. For couples, warm conversations and small acts of care strengthen the bond- share ideas, cook a simple meal, and attend family rituals together. Avoid teasing words that may hurt; choose kind language. If a small disagreement appears, listen first and explain gently. Showing patience, gratitude, and steady attention will bring closer ties and mutual trust this month and joy.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Month

This month favors learning, talks, and small projects. Use friendly communication, attend meetings, take notes, and propose practical ideas. If a job change is considered, research carefully before deciding. Short courses or reading will help. Collaborate with dependable teammates and show organized work. Avoid gossip and hurried choices. Time management matters: break big tasks into steps, finish small parts daily. By month's end, small steady gains or praise may reach you if you keep calm and focus daily.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Month

Money needs careful steps: Avoid impulse buys and set a small savings goal each week. Track household bills and compare prices before big purchases. A small extra earning might come from tutoring, writing, or a short task. Discuss shared expenses clearly with family, and be careful before lending money. Keep records of payments and save a small emergency fund. Practical choices now will make finances calmer and more reliable soon and bring steady peace home.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Month

Gemini, care for body and mind with gentle habits. Take short walks, stretch often, and rest your eyes from screens with regular breaks. Eat simple vegetarian meals, include fruits and warm drinks, and avoid late heavy food. Keep a steady sleep schedule and drink enough water. Try short breathing exercises or quiet morning prayers to steady nerves. If stress or pain stays, see a doctor early. Small steps now protect long-term health and bring lasting energy.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today for December 1, 2025: Avoid gossip and hurried choices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On