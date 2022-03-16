Holi 2022: Astrological remedies to ward off evil from your life

Holi is timed to correspond with the lunar and solar cycles as specified by the Hindu Lunisolar Calendar. It is observed on two days; the first celebrates the lighting of a bonfire in honour of Holika, the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu, and the second commemorates the triumph of good over evil via the use of colours and water.

It is considered auspicious in Hinduism to form a complete circle around the Holika fire with your family members. Generally, commodities such as grains, peas, wheat, and linseed are offered to the fire. It is thought that by doing Holika Puja on this auspicious day, all forms of negativity and fear may be overcome. Holika Puja bestows strength, prosperity, and fortune.

Astrologically, the universe is at its most energised during Holi. This is the time period during which the Moon is on the cusp of two significant signs - Leo and Virgo. Simultaneously, the Sun is located on the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces. This is the vernal equinox period, and Holi falls on Phalguna Purnima, or the full moon. This is an excellent time to carry out any rites.

The eighth house depicts hurdles, disappointments, suffering, and sadness in everyone's horoscope. In astrology, it is a highly susceptible house. It instils dread, worry, and insecurity in the individual. It breeds uneasiness and results in abrupt ups and downs. As a result, it is prudent to perform rituals associated with the planet that rules over the eighth house of one's birth chart. The following are some cures that all zodiac signs can perform during Holika Dahan:

Aries: Donate items relating to Mars like red lentils (masoor daal), fennel (saunf) and barley (jau). It is advisable to get rid of old items of bronze from the house. To play holi, favourable colour is dark red.

Taurus: Donate items relating to Jupiter. This includes chana daal, turmeric (haldi) and honey. One can donate old books which are of no use at present. To play holi, favourable colour is white or cream.

Gemini: Items relating to Saturn should be donated such as mustard oil or black gram (urad daal). Also, get rid of old shoes and leather items. To play holi, favourable colour is green.

Cancer: Donate items relating to Saturn like tea leaves or iron. Get rid of any unused black clothes or blanket. To play holi, favourable colour is white.

Leo: Donate items relating to Jupiter such as cow’s ghee or saffron. One can also get rid of yellow clothes or items which are not in use. To play holi, favourable colour is orange or shades of red.

Virgo: Remedies relating to Mars should be performed. Donate items like batashe (Indian sweet), khand, saffron and get rid of old items of copper or any red clothes. To play holi, favourable colour is shades of green.

Libra: Donate items relating to Venus like rice grains, boora (raw sugar) or paneer. Get rid of old luxury items like perfumes or cosmetics. To play holi, favourable colour is shades of white.

Scorpio: Items relating to Mercury should be donated such as camphor or green chilly. Discard old newspapers or stationery items like pen or pencil. To play holi, favourable colour is shades of red.

Sagittarius: Items relating to Moon should be donated such as milk, rice grains or white sweets. In addition, dispose of any old shankha or silver or sandalwood items. To play holi, favourable colour is yellow.

Capricorn: Items relating to Sun should be donated. These include wheat grains or jaggery. Any old copper items can be disposed. To play holi, favourable colour is blue.

Aquarius: Items relating to Mercury should be donated such as whole moong or green fruits. Get rid of old toys which are not in use. To play holi, favourable colour is shades of blue.

Pisces: Items relating to Venus must be donated such as cotton, curd, rice or sugar. Get rid of old white clothes which are of no use anymore. To play holi, favourable colour is shades of yellow.

--------------------------------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;info@astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;neeraj@astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Url: &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;www.astrozindagi.in&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

