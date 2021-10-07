Home according to Vastu-Shashtra: Let’s find out which directions are auspicious

Vastu-Shastra describes directions for everything in a household. Home is described in the scriptures like Bhaskar and Vishwakarma Prakash besides other scriptures. For an ideal house the entrance should always be either in the East or North direction. The slope of the house should be in the East or North East as it is considered auspicious. Similarly the rooms, hall, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom should be in a particular direction. This helps in avoiding any Vastu-dosh and brings prosperity.

East:

East is the direction of Sunrise. Positivity and energy enters the house from this direction. The main entrance of the house should be in this direction. If the main entrance is in the East then it is considered good. You can have the windows on the East side too.

West:

Your kitchen and toilet should be in this direction. Also, keep in mind that the kitchen and toilet should not be adjacent.

North:

You should have more and more windows and doors in your home in the North direction. The balcony and wash basin should be kept in this direction too. If the main entrance is in the North then it is considered the best.

South:

There should not be any open space in the South direction and also the toilet should not be constructed in this direction. Don’t place heavy objects in the South side of your home. If there is any window and door in this direction then it will invite negativity and the oxygen level will also be reduced. This will lead to disagreements and arguments at home.

North - East:

This is also called the Ishaan direction. This is the direction of water. The water boring, swimming pool and prayer room should be kept in this direction. You can have the main entrance in this direction also.

North - West:

This is also called the Vayavya direction. You can have your bedroom, garage, cow-shed etc. in this direction.

South - East:

This is also called the front angle of the home. This is the direction of fire. One should avoid keeping gas, boiler, transformer etc. in this direction.