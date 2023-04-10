All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 10, 2023 (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. No problems are foreseen as far as health is concerned. You can be at loggerheads with an associate or a colleague over a workplace issue. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. You are set to make your mark on the academic front. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: You can be sensitive towards the moods and desires of someone close.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. Your intelligence will be more than sufficient to smoothly get through the work you are desiring to accomplish. Don’t fall for anyone with a silver tongue who may try to smooth talk you into investing in a dubious scheme. A family trip can be organized by some today. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may be avoiding lover for reasons best known to you!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your performance at work needs improvement, so don’t shy away from hard work. You can get a bit negligent of the health front by indulging in excesses. Urgent requirement of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. You are set to make your mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will have to do something extra to gain the attention of the one you love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Devoting some time for physical fitness is indicated for some and will help keep them fit. You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Maintain a neutral stance at work without taking sides, if you don’t want trouble on your head. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. You can also face some problems on the road today. This is an auspicious day to acquire property.

Love Focus: Being romantic at heart, it may become difficult for you to shake out of romantic mood today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. Your consistency will help you in creating a niche for yourself on the professional front. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Lack of right company may make a journey boring for some. Don’t neglect health or you can be laid up in bed. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some of you can fall out of love because you won’t hesitate to call a spade a spade.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. Many ups and downs are likely to be encountered by those playing the stocks. Your efficiency is likely to be praised at work by those who matter. Tensions regarding someone or something may mar domestic peace and harmony. A long journey can prove fatiguing, especially if you are on the wheel. Don’t seal any deal on property today.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will find your condition improving, as you make steady progress recovering from an ailment. You may have to shell out more for some item you have purchased, than you had catered for. An assignment completed competently may get you into the notice of someone important. You may find yourself in a confused state of mind over a personal matter that defies solution. Stars look bright for an overseas journey. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Chance of catching someone’s eye holds the possibility to kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Make the most of an opportunity that comes your way on the professional front. You will have to take the initiative to clear the air on a sensitive issue on the home front. Travelling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions.

Love Focus: Lover may break your heart by breaking a promise.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you can face a medical problem on the health front, but it will be nothing serious. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Avoid any kind of interference in your work, as it may waste a lot of time. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. You will have to get behind someone to get your money back, as he or she may not do so voluntarily. Professionally, you may find yourself on a strong wicket, as you spare no efforts to excel. A journey down the memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. Those disposing their assets may get returns below their expectations. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keeping pace with fitness buffs is indicated and promises to keep you in good health. Financially, things begin to look favourable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. You are likely to get ticked off for shoddy work on the professional front, so be careful in what you do. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There is a likelihood of overstraining on the exercise front, so take some days off. Some of you may change your career midway. You can get into two minds regarding an investment, as better options appear on the horizon. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. This is not a favourable day on the road, so remain vigilant. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instill much confidence in students.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON