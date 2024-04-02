Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. You come out on top in a competitive environment at work. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Praise is likely to be showered on you on the social front.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

A home remedy may not prove effective in curing an ailment. Your impulse buying is likely to waste a substantial amount. Some of you can accompany a superior on a business trip. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting a lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Socially, you may enjoy the company of your near and dear ones. Your performance at work will be simply commendable. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. A curb on your expenditure is possible and may prove annoying. Professional rivalry may find you giving your best to the job. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. New clientele will act as a booster shot for some professionals. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Strict self-discipline will keep your financial planning on the tracks. You may get a chance to improve your professional skills. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today. A property issue may make you tense. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: You will take steps to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. Chances look bright of your winning a bet. Don’t let up on attention to details at work, as lack of it may annoy superiors. Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a surprise for you on the romantic front and get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit your health. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. Someone you have groomed for a particular task at work will not let you down. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. You will be able to assert your ownership of a disputed property. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Hidden talents come to fore in clinching a competition. Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. You are likely to entertain someone important on the social front.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. A prestigious assignment or appointment comes your way. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health may give problems, so take preventive measures now. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Excellence will be blended into a project that you submit at work. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress. Changing your attitude about a person will be for your own good.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Money you had been waiting for is finally released. Don’t jump to conclusion in a situation without ascertaining all the facts beforehand. A lot of loose ends may require tying up on the home front. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front. Some of you can pursue a sporting activity or a hobby.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron