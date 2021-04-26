Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health wise, things look great. A much awaited property deal is likely to materialize now. You may take a serious view of someone not toeing your line at work. Changes on the home front can be executed on everyone’s approval. You are likely to add to your wealth. You will need to be selective in choosing what you feel comfortable with on the academic front

Love Focus: Some of you may plan to take romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A chance to earn good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. Someone’s expert guidance on the academic front will help in improving your performance. Your mature handling on a contentious matter on the family front is likely to be appreciated. Your eye for detail will not let you miss even minor issues at work.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Time to reap the dividends of previous investments has arrived for some. A change in lifestyle will automatically improve your health. A journey that you were looking forward to may get postponed indefinitely. Some minor adjustments may be required in something you are currently involved in. Architects, engineers and other professionals will find the day fruitful in more ways than one.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A good deal in the realty market is possible. Your firm hand will ensure that a family youngster remains at his or her best behaviour. Some of you are likely to hit the jackpot and add to your wealth. Those with a medical problem will need to exercise more caution to not to let the health be affected.

Love Focus: Lover may not take an exception to your complaining attitude.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some dietary restrictions will be much required to save yourself from health issues. You may be instrumental in organising a function or an event on the social front. A vacation may need to be shelved. Keep your distance from someone with whom you don’t get along well. Diligence may not get you the returns you expect at work, so work smart. A financial advice needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as it may not prove to be sound

Love Focus: Lover’s indifferent attitude is likely to put your mood off.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Paying outstanding dues may become a problem. You may not be fully satisfied by developments on the domestic front. Excellent man management skills will help you in managing many things at once on the professional front. Travelling in public transport seems risky today, so take all precautions. You may feel a bit stifled in an ongoing property deal.

Love Focus: Spouse may line up something special for you today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Conserving money should remain your top priority. Homemakers crave for a change of scene but no one may support the idea to go out and have fun.

Becoming the favourite of senior is likely to give some a new high. You may resolve to start afresh on the academic front to improve your performance. A change of diet is likely to have a positive effect on your health.

Love Focus: Long time lovers may get serious about tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Meeting people and visiting places will keep some happily engaged. Your bargaining skills are likely to come to your rescue in negotiating a deal. Regular workouts will help in keeping fit. You will need to come into the flow of things quickly at work. This is a good day to organise a gathering of your near and dear ones at your place.

Love Focus: Your ideas to rekindle your love life will curry favour with partner.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Something positive will come off by meeting an old associate. Speed will remain on your side in a journey. You will be able to manage the work front well. An influential person is likely to patronise you. An excellent opportunity for networking on the social front is likely to present itself today. Help from someone from the family side will save a lot of your time.

Love Focus: Avoid taking things for granted in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquiose

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A lot of planning may be required before starting a project, so put on your thinking cap. Weigh someone’s advice carefully before you commit your money as it may not give the promised returns. Enlisting for a social cause is indicated for some. Organising a function or an event on the home front can keep some busy today.

Love Focus: You may find the grass greener on the other side of the fence, but looks can be deceptive.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may make plans to meet a family member not with you at present. Positive nature of someone close will keep the domestic atmosphere light. Efforts on the fitness front will give rich dividends. Your competence in tackling with issues at work may be in full evidence today. A new venture is likely to turn profitable soon. Someone will be considerate enough to assist you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Happiness in love life is yours for the asking!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An added responsibility awaits you on the professional front and is likely to add to your workload. Some of you may be compelled to travel on an official tour. An active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Someone may try to get the better of you on the professional front and upset you. Your financial situation improves as you take measures to curb expenditures.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover on the romantic front is likely to get you excited.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 25-May 01 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23 