Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial troubles for those in debt seem to be over. You may find your popularity on the rise at work. A neglected bodily ailment shows all signs of aggravating. A celebration is likely which will witness much excitement on the domestic front. Good tips on the academic front may be of immense help. A lot of socialising is foreseen, so get set to have an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: Partner may rake up a past issue and irritate you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those in the IT industry are likely to make their mark on the professional front. You may soon start a new fitness regime. A loan given to a friend may not be returned soon. Spouse or a family member will help in fixing a meeting with someone important. Good time management may benefit you.

Love Focus: A gift or treat is in store for those going steady.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A risk taken in a business venture gets good returns. A health tip from an expert will do wonders in regaining a slim and trim figure. Working women will manage to confidently forge ahead at work. A family get together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone. Good preparation on the academic front will make revision easy. You are going through an excellent phase in life.

Love Focus: A meeting with lover will need to be cancelled due to a prior commitment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An investment is likely to mature and bring in good returns. A contentious issue on the professional concerning you will be resolved in your favour. Mental tensions may affect your health adversely. Homemakers will derive immense pleasure in preparing special dishes. You remain in a positive frame of mind on the academic front. Some vital inputs may be gained by meeting a knowledgeable person.

Love Focus: Those in love will find it difficult to give time to lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An increase in pocket money is likely for some children. Sharing old memories with an old friend or relative will prove therapeutic. You are likely to carry this mood at the workplace with dire consequences. Your being helpful around the house will be appreciated by spouse. Perseverance on the academic front is set to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Love that had been given up for lost returns to illuminate your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Setting a daily routine and following it diligently will have positive effect on health. Money given in good faith to a casual acquaintance will be returned. Professionals can expect to make good money. You may enjoy unwavering focus on the academic front and do well. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. Good start on the academic front promises to take you far.

Love Focus: Your communication skills are likely to impress the one you are out to impress!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Salaried will do well to invest in a safe saving scheme. Those working hard to get back in shape will succeed in achieving their aim. You continue to add to your reputation both on the personal and professional front. Those living separately may, to their joy, be joined by family. Spirituality may have special significance for you at this juncture in your life.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The money that was stuck due to red tape is likely to be released soon. A task given to you will be completed satisfactorily. Good diet will find most of the bodily ills disappear. Marriage of a sibling or child may become a source of tension for you. Academically, you are likely to shine. Your helpful nature will make you popular.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A task given to you will be completed satisfactorily. Donating a part of your salary for a religious cause may provide immense satisfaction. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a certain extent. A family member is likely to make you proud. Practice will make you perfect on the academic front. Remember, friends are your source of strength and support.

Love Focus: A long-term romance will provide immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A timely investment done previously may prove a goldmine. Those in the advertising field may win a prestigious account. Health will remain satisfactory with efforts. Family life cruises along smoothly. The spotlight is about to turn on you and will add to your reputation and prestige. Those aspiring for higher studies will get their chance.

Love Focus: You may become jealous of someone’s closeness to your mate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good judgement will be your strength in playing the stocks. Natural remedies may work for those ailing. At work, a superior’s bad mood may catch you unawares. Homemakers will make the home environment harmonious and provide happiness. Doing well on the academic front is foreseen. Good vibes of your well wishers will lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Couples will manage to remove differences that had cropped up in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An investment today will come in handy at a later date. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore. Those ailing for long may experience a miraculous recovery. Domestic environment will be tranquil and harmonious. Outside help is likely to give a boost to your academic performance. You are likely to remain immersed in something that you do well.

Love Focus: Talks of marriage for the eligible will progress satisfactorily.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender