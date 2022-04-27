Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 27

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to do things that make you happy instead of doing them out of obligation. You may pay attention to your heart and not your mind. To your surprise, things are likely to turn out well. The day may be loaded with energy, and you being an experienced individual, are likely to get out and live it up with old friends. Your adaptability may assist you in defeating every single obstacle to move ahead in all spheres of life. You are amiable and are likely to make new associations as you go along. Try not to allow sluggishness to get the better of you or it is likely to keep you from making progress throughout your day. Foreign travel plans may get cancelled, bringing disappointment and financial losses. Students need to ramp up their efforts on the academic front.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your monetary front may see some high points today. Businessmen are likely to receive gains from their trade dealings. You may be able to use surplus cash acquired from speculative activities to buy items of luxury.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your relationship with your loved ones is likely to improve and you may invest more time in the company of your children. The domestic atmosphere may be blissful. You are likely to focus your free time on pursuing a hobby.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional front may not be satisfying today. You may be unable to meet professional targets. This may hamper your career growth. However, some of you are likely to benefit from a well-deserved bonus or promotion.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are likely to enjoy sound health, which may bring happiness. However, for some, chronic diseases are likely to return, causing discomfort. Continue with your light physical activities and calming exercises to help you relax your mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may get to spend quality time with your significant other and mutual trust and affection are likely to grow. Passion may be at its peak and you are likely to consider getting hitched in the coming months.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off White

